WELLINGTON, April 11 Proposed changes to New Zealand's carbon trading scheme, the only one of its kind outside Europe, would limit the use of international carbon credits and cap the price for the next three years, officials said on Wednesday.

New Zealand Climate Change Minister Tim Groser said the proposed changes, released on Wednesday as part of a consultation process, were meant to help New Zealand avoid possible market volatility while economic uncertainties remain.

The proposals, recommended in a review last year, would allow the government to control the number of cheap, foreign-based carbon units traded in the New Zealand market, the world's only trading scheme outside the much larger European market.

New Zealand began emissions trading in July 2010 to deliver cuts in greenhouse gas emissions of between 10 and 20 percent by 2020 on 1990 levels.

New Zealand and near neighbour Australia have said they could link their trading schemes as soon as 2015, immediately after Canberra moves from a fixed carbon tax to the world's second-largest market scheme.

Market participants welcomed the government's proposal to limit international credits in the New Zealand market, which currently allows emitters to use cheaper European credits to offset their emissions.

Lizzie Chambers, managing director of Carbon Match brokers, said the proposals could pave the way for New Zealand emitters to become more responsible about using domestic credits to offset domestic emissions.

"The government is looking to stem the flow of cash going offshore," she said.

"They're signalling that the New Zealand market can't be linking to overseas markets as a 'get out of jail free' card."

If enacted, the changes would also keep the market price of each New Zealand unit capped at NZ$25 ($20.35) until at least 2015.

"The effect of these changes will be to ease the financial impact on all businesses and households while providing a clear signal about when they will eventually face the full price of carbon," Groser said in a speech to a climate advisory group.

He said it was important to phase in changes because details of a new comprehensive international carbon agreement have yet to be negotiated, even though the Kyoto Protocol, which set targets for carbon emission cuts, expires at the end of 2012.

The proposals will be open for public submissions for a month, with any law changes expected later this year.

Other proposals include steps towards auctioning set amounts of NZ units to the market, and allowing some forest owners to offset liabilities for harvesting their trees by planting new forests on different land.

The government would continue to exclude the country's agriculture sector, which produces around half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions, from the trading scheme at least until a review in 2014 and possibly later. ($1 = 1.2285 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)