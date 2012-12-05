BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
WELLINGTON Dec 6 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand fell 11.6 percent in the month in November, the first drop in three months, figures from the New Zealand Transport Agency showed on Thursday.
The data showed 6,484 new cars were registered last month, which was still 14.9 percent higher than the same period last year. Used car registrations rose 4.6 percent on the month and 3.2 percent on the year.
Overall, car registrations, new and used, fell 3.8 percent from October, but were 8.4 percent higher compared with November 2011.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations rose 3.2 percent from October, rebounding from two straight months of decline. They were up 25.0 percent from a year ago.
Toyota was the top-selling make at 1,190, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, with 673, and Hyundai with 624.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.