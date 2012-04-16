WELLINGTON, April 16 New Zealand's Anglican
church will build a temporary cathedral made of cardboard in
earthquake-devastated Christchurch as it works towards a
permanent replacement for its 131-year old landmark destroyed
last year.
The Victorian-era, Gothic-style cathedral, which dominated
the city's central square, was badly damaged in the February
2011 quake, and is being demolished.
The replacement, an A-frame structure designed by Japanese
architect Shigeru Ban, will be built on the site of another
historic church, which was also destroyed in the 6.3 magnitude
quake.
"The Transitional Cathedral is a symbol of hope for the
future of this city as well as being sustainable and
affordable," spokesman Richard Gray said.
The temporary cathedral will be made of cardboard tubes,
timber beams, structural steel and a concrete pad, and is
intended to last more than 20 years. It is expected to be
finished in time for Christmas services in December.
Ban is known for his reinforced paper and cardboard
structures and designed a similar "paper church" after the 1995
Kobe earthquake in Japan.
Christchurch's landmark cathedral was a favourite meeting
place and tourist attraction, but any chance of saving it was
ended by several strong aftershocks that caused more damage.
New Zealand faces a NZ$20 billion ($16.5 billion) bill to
rebuild its second largest city, the centre of which remains off
limits more than a year after the quake. Whole blocks have been
reduced to bare land.
However, thousands of tremors, some with magnitudes of up to
6, have delayed any concerted rebuilding.
