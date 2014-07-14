WELLINGTON, July 15 The China Construction Bank
Corporation has been registered as a bank in New Zealand, the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.
The Beijing-based bank, listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai
stock exchanges, plans to offer business and trade finance
services.
It is the second Chinese bank operating in New Zealand after
the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, and
the 24th bank registered by the RBNZ.
China is New Zealand's biggest trading partner, and there is
direct convertibility between the Chinese yuan and New Zealand
dollar.
