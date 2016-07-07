(Repeats with no changes)
WELLINGTON, July 7 An overheated housing market
continues to pose a risk to New Zealand's financial stability,
with the central bank now contemplating making its mortgage
lending rules even more stringent.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said it was
considering tightening its loan-to-value ratios further,
possibly by the end of the year. It was also examining whether
it should limit debt-to-income ratios, but said "further
investigation of this option will be undertaken."
New Zealand's housing prices, spurred by low interest rates,
high levels of immigration and supply shortages, are the second
fastest-growing in the world after Qatar, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
"Growing imbalances in the housing market require policy
action on a number of fronts," Deputy Governor Grant Spencer
said in a speech posted to the RBNZ's website on Thursday.
"The longer the boom continues, the more likely we will see
a severe correction that could pose real risks to the financial
system and broader economy," Spencer added.
The hot housing market has long been a concern for the
central bank - particularly Auckland, New Zealand's largest
city.
House prices rose 13.5 percent in the year to June, the
fastest pace in 12 years, and soared 16.1 percent in Auckland,
according to national valuer QV.
The RBNZ has previously tightened lending rules to curb
soaring house prices. It said in its May financial stability
review that those measures have reduced the extent of riskier
bank lending.
The central bank noted that low domestic interest rates have
contributed to increasing housing demand. The RBNZ's official
cash rate is currently at a record low 2.25 percent.
Spencer said while the RBNZ's central focus was holding
inflation in a 1 percent to 3 percent target band, "the bank
must (also) consider whether its monetary policy choices could
undermine the efficiency and stability of the domestic financial
system."
Inflation is currently running at 0.4 percent.
The bank is barred from using monetary policy to "actively
lean" against the housing cycle, but it noted that any further
cuts to the cash rate could pose a risk to financial stability.
"While the outlook for CPI inflation will ultimately
determine the future path of monetary policy, the trade-off
against financial stability risk needs to be carefully
considered," he said.
