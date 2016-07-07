WELLINGTON, July 7 New Zealand's hot housing
market continues to pose a risk to the nation's financial
stability and the central bank is looking to further tighten
mortgage lending rules.
"Growing imbalances in the housing market require policy
action on a number of fronts," said Deputy Governor Grant
Spencer said on Thursday in a speech published on the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand's web site.
New Zealand's housing prices, spurred by low interest rates,
high levels of immigration and supply shortages, are the second
fastest-growing in the world after Qatar, according to the
International Monetary Fund.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing
by Kim Coghill)