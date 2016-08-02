WELLINGTON Aug 3 New Zealand's central bank has
decided to cancel media "lock-ups" for interest rate decisions
and financial stability reports after a security review followed
a leak of information last March.
The central bank said it commissioned the review after
requests by news media representatives to restore the lock-ups
under different security arrangements. The security review was
conducted by consulting firm Deloitte.
"The review found that in the rapidly changing technology
environment there is no completely failsafe option, and that
over time the extent of risk mitigation through controls will be
eroded by advances in technology," it said in a release on
Wednesday.
Media "lock ups" are press conferences in which information
is distributed to reporters in a secure environment where
communications by phone or computer are severed, allowing time
for analysis and report writing, ahead of a set publication time
for all participants.
The bank suspended lock-ups in April after an independent
investigation had found that a Newshub Mediaworks reporter at
the RBNZ lock-up on March 10 had provided information on an
official interest rate cut to several other people in the New
Zealand multimedia news company's office.
The central bank will release the information to the market
electronically in the future.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard)