FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
NZ c.bank says insurers' financial strength disclosure falls short of requirements
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 3:20 AM / a day ago

NZ c.bank says insurers' financial strength disclosure falls short of requirements

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) said on Thursday that insurers' compliance with disclosure rules fell well short of minimum requirements and needed to improve urgently.

"We need to see a marked improvement in compliance across the industry, and with some urgency," RBNZ deputy governor Grant Spencer said in a statement on the bank's website.

The comments came after a survey done by the central bank showed that more than half of insurers it regulates were complying at a "poor or low" level when disclosing their financial strength ratings and solvency information. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.