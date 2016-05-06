SYDNEY May 6 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand
(RBNZ) has banned MediaWorks from its press briefings after a
reporter from the news company leaked the cash rate decision in
March.
The central bank said on Friday that representatives from
Mediaworks news outlets will be excluded from the Reserve Bank's
media conferences until further notice.
The RBNZ disclosed its decision in a press statement
announcing a briefing for all media on May 11 when it releases
its six-monthly financial stability report.
The RBNZ said there was no evidence the leak on March 10 had
any impact on financial markets and cancelled lock-ups for all
news media and analysts on policy rate decisions.
The RBNZ skipped a chance to cut interest rates at its April
policy review but the market is wagering it will resume easing
in June.
(Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)