SYDNEY May 6 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has banned MediaWorks from its press briefings after a reporter from the news company leaked the cash rate decision in March.

The central bank said on Friday that representatives from Mediaworks news outlets will be excluded from the Reserve Bank's media conferences until further notice.

The RBNZ disclosed its decision in a press statement announcing a briefing for all media on May 11 when it releases its six-monthly financial stability report.

The RBNZ said there was no evidence the leak on March 10 had any impact on financial markets and cancelled lock-ups for all news media and analysts on policy rate decisions.

The RBNZ skipped a chance to cut interest rates at its April policy review but the market is wagering it will resume easing in June. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)