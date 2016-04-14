WELLINGTON, April 14 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Thursday that it had identified a journalist as the source of the leaked official cash rate decision in March.

An independent investigation had found that a Newshub Mediaworks reporter at the RBNZ lock-up on March 10 had provided information on the rate cut to several other people in the New Zealand multimedia news company's office, the central bank said in a statement.

"The leak is a serious and disappointing breach of many years of trust. It created the opportunity for improper gain on financial markets and damage to the integrity of the Bank's communications," said RBNZ governor Graeme Wheeler in the statement.

The RBNZ said there was no evidence the leak had any impact on financial markets.

As a result, future lock-ups for news media and analysts on rates decisions would be cancelled. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Sam Holmes)