WELLINGTON May 11 New Zealand's financial
system remains resilient but risks to the financial stability
outlook have increased in the past six months, the central bank
said on Wednesday.
The outlook for the global economy has deteriorated, dairy
prices remain low and imbalances in the housing market continue
to increase, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in its
six-monthly financial stability report.
"The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring developments to
assess whether further financial policy measures would be
appropriate," it said.
The hot housing market has long been a source of concern for
the central bank, in particular in the nation's largest city,
Auckland.
The latest monthly QV House Price Index showed that
nationwide residential property values for April have increased
12.0 percent over the past year and are now 37.1 percent above
the previous market peak of late 2007. The Auckland market has
increased 16.5 percent year on year and values are 72.5 percent
higher than the previous peak of 2007.
The RBNZ has previously tightened lending rules to curb
soaring house prices and it said on Wednesday that those
measures have reduced the share of risky lending on bank balance
sheets.
However, prices in Auckland remain "stretched relative to
incomes" and house prices have also begun increasing strongly in
a number of regions across New Zealand, it said.
The central bank also underscored that agricultural prices
remain weak, adding to the nation's financial stability risks.
New Zealand's dairy sector was until recently the backbone
of the economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But
in the past two years, billions have wiped off farmers'
collective revenue.
Around 85 percent of farms run at a loss, leaving them
fighting to stave off bankruptcy and forced farm sales.
The RBNZ noted that New Zealand farmers continue to operate
below break-even levels and it is expecting a third consecutive
season of negative cash flow for many.
It said dairy sector borrowing is expected to increase in
coming months and "banks will likely face an increase in
stressed dairy loans."
