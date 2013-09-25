WELLINGTON, Sept 25 New Zealand has suspended
apple exports to China after the discovery of a fungus that
causes fruit to rot, government officials said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said the fungus,
which can rot fruit after harvesting, had been discovered in
three consignments of apples sent to China, which regarded it as
a threat to plant health in that country.
It said the fungus, which was limited to those shipments,
posed no threat to food safety and had been tracked down to a
small number of growing and packing sites, which China had asked
be suspended from exporting.
"(The New Zealand) Industry has informed us that in response
to the rot being detected - and considering this apple export
season is almost over - it has voluntarily suspended all apple
exports to China for the remainder of the season," the MPI said
in a statement.
The discovery of the fungus is the latest hiccup in New
Zealand's food exports to China, which so far this year has seen
dairy products banned for high levels of nitrates and possible
botulism contamination, and the delay of meat imports because of
confusion over export certificates.
New Zealand apples are harvested from February to April and
kept in cold storage until sold when export markets have no
local supplies.
The MPI said officials from both countries were looking at
the risk of the fungus being introduced into China.
Apple exports to China were worth about NZ$15 million ($12.4
million) in the past year, but are seen having strong growth
potential.
China is New Zealand's second biggest export market, and a
significant buyer of agricultural goods, especially dairy
produce, with the Fonterra Co-operative Ltd a major
supplier of milk powder, the source ingredient for infant
formula.
