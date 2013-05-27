WELLINGTON May 27 New Zealand and China are in
the early stages of negotiating the direct convertibility of
each other's currencies, but an agreement is likely to be some
way off.
The New Zealand prime minister's office has confirmed that
the issue was raised during John Key's visit to China last month
and preliminary work has started on a deal that would aim to cut
the costs of doing business between the two countries.
At present, New Zealand businesses wanting to buy or sell
yuan must convert their holdings into U.S. dollars, Japanese
yen, or the Australian dollar, the only developed economy
currencies that can be directly converted with the yuan.
"It's a signal of China's desire to do business with us and
that is huge given they are the greatest consumer of New Zealand
milk and meat products," said Westpac chief economist Dominick
Stephens.
"It will make life easier for the transactor at the Chinese
end...they clearly see themselves doing more business with us."
New Zealand's biggest trade partner, Australia, started
direct currency convertibility with the yuan last month after
nearly a year's negotiations.
Westpac Bank and the ANZ Bank Ltd have
been appointed as the market makers in the direct trade.
A New Zealand dollar-yuan convertibility agreement would
complement the five-year-old free trade agreement between the
pair, that has seen trade almost triple since its inception.
Trade between the two was NZ$15.3 billion in the year to
April 30, with China the biggest seller of goods to New Zealand
and its second biggest export market.
Direct convertibility would be also help to boost service
industries, such as tourism and education, which are both growth
areas.
Chinese tourist arrivals have leapt 31 percent in the past
year, while more than 24,000 Chinese students - the largest
source - are studying in New Zealand this year.
New Zealand and China are aiming for two-way trade of NZ$20
billion by 2015.
At present the only official currency link between China and
New Zealand is a currency swap facility, worth 25 billion yuan
or NZ$5 billion and set to expire in 2014, to cover possible
market disruption making it difficult for transactions to be
settled.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kim Coghill)