By Naomi Tajitsu
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Nov 19 China and New Zealand are to
sign a deal which will make it easier to produce television
content in the two countries, enabling the South Pacific island
nation to showcase its natural landscape to lure more tourists.
The agreement, to be signed on Thursday during a visit by
Chinese President Xi Jinping to Wellington, is expected to
promote joint television projects in the two countries, while
offering government incentives and easier access for production
crews.
It comes as China's film and television industry faces stiff
competition from internet-TV companies, which are spending
hundreds of millions of dollars on foreign programming to
attract users and advertisers.
Industry experts expect increased exposure of New Zealand's
rolling pastures and craggy ranges featured in the hugely
successful Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films will boost the
country's Chinese tourism industry, which totalled $683 million
in the year ended in May.
"New Zealand's landscape and scenery are a big draw for
Chinese. People living in polluted cities want to see clean
environments, it's comforting," said Henry Chung, associate
professor of marketing at Massey University who specialises in
China-related issues.
"Even just one shot of the New Zealand landscape on
television, that's worth a lot."
In the past year, it was worth around 250,000 Chinese
visitors to New Zealand, a tiny country with a population of 4.5
million which is recognised for its natural environment and
dairy products, a far cry from China's growing urban sprawl.
The number of visitors has tripled since 2002, the year that
the first of the Lord of the Rings films was released in China,
and continues to grow at a rate of more than 15 percent a year.
($1 = NZ$1.27)
