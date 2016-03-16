WELLINGTON, March 16 New Zealand's central bank
said on Wednesday that low global milk prices are putting
significant financial pressure on the nation's dairy farms but
the banking system is robust enough to withstand a severe
downturn.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's stress test showed that
banks would report losses ranging between 3 percent and 8
percent of their dairy exposure, depending on the severity of
the situation, it said in a report.
Around 80 percent of farmers are currently operating below
breakeven levels, raising the risks to the financial system in
the event of a prolonged downturn in the dairy industry.
The central bank's stress test, which was focused on the
five largest lenders to New Zealand's agricultural sector,
showed banks have lent around NZ$38 billion ($25.13 billion) to
farmers, which represents 10 percent of their total lending in
New Zealand.
Up until recently dairy has been the backbone of the
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But dairy
prices have tumbled by more than half since early 2014, hurt by
China's economic slowdown and global oversupply.
The central bank said it expects any losses to be absorbed
through lower bank earnings rather than an erosion of capital.
It noted, however, the scale of loans written off "would likely
result in very challenging conditions in the market for dairy
farms."
Given "it is questionable whether sufficient buyer would be
present to absorb the large rise in listings" banks should plan
for the possibility that it takes longer to write off the
stressed dairy exposures than expected, the central bank said.
The central bank conducted its stress test on the New
Zealand operations of Westpac Banking Corp, the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group, the National Australia Bank
as well as on Rabobank.
($1 = 1.5124 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)