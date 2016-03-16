* RBNZ says banks' earnings could be impacted
* RBNZ says banking system can withstand severe dairy
downturn
By Rebecca Howard
WELLINGTON, March 16 The slump in global dairy
prices could put pressure on New Zealand bank earnings under
worse-case scenarios modelled by the central bank and released
on Wednesday, as China's slowdown wreaks havoc on one of the
country's top export earners.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said stress tests it
conducted late last year showed banks would report losses
ranging between 3 percent and 8 percent of their dairy exposure,
depending on the severity of the price plunge.
"There is no doubt (the dairy sector) is highly leveraged
and it is a structural risk," said Bernard Hodgetts, head of
macro-financial stability for the central bank.
Banks have lent about NZ$38 billion ($25.13 billion) to
farmers, representing 10 percent of their total lending in New
Zealand. The five banks that were the subject of the stress
tests represent nearly 100 percent of lending to the sector.
Any losses would likely be absorbed through lower bank
earnings rather than an erosion of capital, the central bank
said. Losses to the sector could range between around NZ$800
million and NZ$3 billion, according to Reuters calculations
based on the central bank's figures.
The central bank's tests covered the New Zealand operations
of Westpac Banking Corp, the Commonwealth Bank of
Australia, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
, National Australia Bank and Rabobank Group.
Global oversupply and falling demand particularly from China
have seen dairy prices sink by more than half since early 2014.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's economy,
representing around 25 percent of exports.
Omkar Joshi, investment analyst at Watermark Funds
Management, said the dairy downturn could put negative pressure
on bank earnings for some time to come.
"It really just comes down to how quickly the banks start to
take the pain," he said.
The central bank noted that if prices remained below
break-even levels for a prolonged period, banks could write off
12 percent to 25 percent of their dairy exposure. While they
would then seek to offload those assets to recoup any losses,
the scale of loans written off "would likely result in very
challenging conditions in the market for dairy farms".
The banks should plan for the possibility that such
write-offs could take longer than expected due to the depressed
market in a worse-case scenario, it added.
STILL STRONG
While the central bank flagged some risks it also said the
banking system was robust enough to withstand a severe downturn
in the dairy sector.
The stress tests asked banks to model two challenging
scenarios.
Under the first, dairy prices paid to farmers in New Zealand
remained below break-even levels until the 2017-18 season. Under
the second, they did not recover until 2019-20. In reality, the
central bank and other analysts expect dairy prices to recover
sooner.
"New Zealand's banking system is robust to a severe dairy
stress test," the central bank said. While the scenarios
generated "significant increases in loss rates", they were
"manageable for the banking system as a whole".
ASB Bank Rural Economist Nathan Penny said the report
"reinforces our view that banks have the ability to look through
the current dairy cycle and continue to provide cashflow support
to dairy farmers".
The chance of the worse-case scenario playing out was less
than 1 percent, he added.
($1 = 1.5124 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Stephen Coates)