WELLINGTON, March 8 Global dairy giant Fonterra
Co-operative Group Ltd on Tuesday lowered its forecast payout
for its farmer shareholders, adding to pressure on New Zealand's
beleaguered dairy sector.
Fonterra said it will now pay farmers NZ$3.90 per kilo of
milk solids in the current season versus its prior forecast of
NZ$4.15.
Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said difficult conditions in
the globally traded dairy market have put further pressure on
the forecast.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But dairy
prices have tumbled by more than half since early 2014, hurt by
China's economic slowdown and global oversupply.
Weak dairy prices have put significant pressure on New
Zealand farmers. The central bank has estimated around 80
percent of dairy farmers will have negative cash flow in the
current season, posing a risk to the economy.
Chief Executive Theo Spierings said dairy exports and
imports had been "imbalanced" for the past 18 months due to
European production increasing more than expected, and lower
sales to China and Russia - the two largest importers of dairy.
He had originally expected global dairy prices to recover
sooner, but on Tuesday said "the timeframe for a rebalancing has
moved out and largely depends on production reducing -
particularly in Europe - in response to these unsustainably low
global dairy prices."
Looking ahead, he said the long-term fundamentals for dairy
remain positive, with demand increasing at over 2 percent a year
due to the rising world population, growing middle class in
Asia, urbanisation and favourable demographics.
He stressed the current forecast is based on no significant
changes to either supply or demand globally before the end of
the year.
"However, a reduction in the supply available for export
before then could mean prices recover earlier than currently
expected," he said.
Fonterra is forecasting its New Zealand milk production to
be at least 4 percent lower than last season as New Zealand
farmers respond to the low prices.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; editing by Andrew Roche)