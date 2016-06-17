WELLINGTON, June 17 Fonterra Co-operative Group
<FSF.NZ, FCG.NZ>, the world's top dairy exporter, said on Friday
that New Zealand's dairy production is set to fall by 3 percent
in the season that started June 1.
In its global dairy update for June, Fonterra said the
country's milk production is continuing to decline as farmers
respond to low prices.
Until recently, dairy was the backbone of New Zealand's
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports. But prices
have tumbled by more than half since early 2014, hurt by China's
economic slowdown and global oversupply.
In the season that ended May 31 milk production fell 3
percent on the previous 2014-15 season.
"Lower milk collections were largely a result of the low
milk price environment, with farmers reducing stocking rates and
supplementary feeding to reduce costs," Fonterra said.
Weak dairy prices have put significant pressure on New
Zealand farmers. More than 85 percent of dairy farmers are
estimated to be running at a loss.
