* Many farms running at a loss, fighting to stay afloat
* Dairy sector problems weighing on economic growth
* Central bank: farm lending exposure could hit bank
earnings
* Human toll too, with growing risk seen of farmer suicides
By Rebecca Howard
WELLINGTON, March 29 China once helped drive
global dairy demand but its stockpiling of powdered milk sent
prices plunging and has left farmers in the world's top milk
exporter, New Zealand, struggling to stay afloat and its
agriculture-dependent economy facing risks.
New Zealand's dairy sector was until recently the backbone
of the economy, representing around 25 percent of exports, but
in the past two years farmers have had NZ$7 billion ($4.74
billion) wiped off their collective revenue.
Today, around 85 percent of farms run at a loss, leaving
them fighting to stave off bankruptcy and forced farm sales.
Farmers' struggles pose a risk to economic growth, and banks
exposed to the sector, but alongside the financial cost some
fear a growing human toll: suicides as a result of the stress.
"We have accepted the fact that we are going to have
financial casualties, what we don't want are actual casualties,"
said Andrew Hoggard, dairy industry chairman for lobby group
Federated Farmers.
Michelle Thompson, chief executive of the Rural Health
Alliance, said New Zealand's rural suicide rate has been 20-50
percent higher than the urban rate in the past 10 years.
A recent survey by Federated Farmers shows 11.1 percent of
its dairy farmer members are experiencing pressure from banks
over mortgages, compared with 6.6 percent six months ago. Around
3 percent of farms are at "extreme risk" of going under.
Dairy farmer Louise Giltrap says she has to think twice
before starting her tractor as it costs her money.
"It's right down to the nitty-gitty and you can't do
anything unless it's going to have a payoff," said Giltrap, who
runs 200 cows near Kerikeri, on New Zealand's North Island.
Debt in the sector has nearly tripled over the past decade
and jumped 10 percent in the year to June 2015.
The dairy sector's woes have hit the wider economy, with the
central bank forecasting growth of around 2.3 percent in the
year to March 2016, down from 3.6 percent a year earlier.
Weak dairy prices will have a "significant negative impact
on the wider economy," said BNZ Head of Research Stephen Toplis.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand warned this month that
stress tests showed banks would report losses ranging between 3
percent and 8 percent of their dairy exposure, depending on the
severity of the price plunge.
Banks have lent about NZ$38 billion ($25.13 billion) to
farmers, 10 percent of total lending in New Zealand. The five
banks that were the subject of the stress tests represent nearly
all the lending to the sector.
CHINA MILK DEMAND KEY
Since early 2014, dairy prices have fallen around 60
percent, in large part linked to weaker demand from China after
it stockpiled milk powder, and with most analysts tipping milk
prices to stay low for longer.
"In China itself, inventories are about the same as last
year," said David Mahon, managing director of Beijing-based
Mahon China Investment Management, who estimated current stocks
at around 300,000 tonnes. "It's going to be a very difficult
year for Western farmers, Australasia particularly. Farms will
close, there will be a lot of stress."
New Zealand's Fonterra Cooperative Ltd, the world's largest
dairy exporter, is also downbeat and recently cut its forecast
payout for its 10,500 farmer-shareholders to a nine-year low.
Ironically, Fonterra, which counts 90 percent of farmers as
shareholder producers, last week reported a 123 percent rise in
annual profit, helped by products like mozzarella and ice cream.
Fonterra buys the raw milk for those products, making a profit
on the margin.
In recognition of the hardships faced by farmers, Fonterra
brought forward a dividend, taking the payout to NZ$4.30 - still
well below the break-even point of NZ$5.25 for many farmers.
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand says overall farm
sales in February rose to 115, up 15 percent from a year ago.
And land prices are falling, putting further pressure on
those thinking about abandoning the land. The median sales price
per hectare for dairy farms fell 19 percent in the three months
ended February 2016, says the institute.
Government officials have ruled out any bailouts, but
Minister of Primary Industries Nathan Guy said banks have
indicated they will support farmers.
However, Guy warned: "It is inevitable that some farming
businesses will be unable to sustain these prices."
For farmers like Giltrap, there is only one solution.
"It's not a question if prices are going to improve; it's a
question of when. You just have to play a waiting game. You
can't actually make any plans," Giltrap said.
($1 = 1.4767 New Zealand dollars)
