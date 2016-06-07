WELLINGTON, June 7 New Zealand dairy company
Synlait Milk said it expects to pay its farmer
suppliers slightly more than market leader Fonterra Co-operative
Group Ltd this season, as it warned the dairy
sector faced another tough period.
Dairy was until recently the backbone of New Zealand's
economy, representing around 25 percent of exports but dairy
prices have been hard hit by China's economic slowdown and
global oversupply.
Synlait will pay its suppliers NZ$4.50 per kilo of milk
solids for the season that started on June 1. Late last month
Fonterra forecast it will pay its farmer shareholders NZ$4.25
per kilo of milk solids.
Weak dairy prices have put significant pressure on New
Zealand farmers. More than 85 percent of dairy farmers are
estimated to be running at a loss.
The vast majority of New Zealand farmers supply Fonterra,
which currently has around 10,500 shareholders. However, smaller
companies like Synlait are beginning to make inroads. Synlait
currently has 173 suppliers, which will expand to 201 in the
current season.
Synlait Chairman Graeme Milne said low global commodity
prices continued to drive low milk prices and milk production in
New Zealand has started to ease in response.
"Unfortunately, increasing milk production in Europe, soft
demand from China and trade sanctions in place with Russia
continue to be more important than reduced milk production in
New Zealand," he said.
Against that backdrop, Synlait also lowered its forecast for
the season that ended May 31 to NZ$3.90 from NZ$4.20.
Synlait will pay a higher than usual advance rate for milk
suppliers for the new season in order to offset the prospect of
another tough season, it said.
"Cash flow is really important at this time of year and
we've prioritized a significantly higher advance rate for our
milk suppliers' benefit," said Milne.
