WELLINGTON Dec 10 New Zealand's Fonterra dairy co-operative cut the price it expects to pay farmers for milk to an eight-year low on Wednesday, responding to tumbling global dairy prices as production soars and demand from China and Russia eases.

The world's largest dairy exporter slashed its farmgate price forecast to NZ$4.70 ($4) per kilogram of milk solids for the current season. That is the lowest since the 2006/07 season and nearly half last season's record-high NZ$8.40.

The New Zealand dollar fell to around $0.7670 after the announcement, from $0.7710 previously, as a lower price paid for the country's biggest export earner was seen as having a negative impact on the overall economy.

"There is still considerable volatility in global dairy markets," Fonterra Chairman John Wilson said in a statement. He noted that this was driven by high global supply, falling oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty in Russia, a major buyer, and falling Chinese demand.

"Right now we are seeing a number of factors that are delaying a sustained return to higher global prices."

Global dairy prices have dropped roughly 50 percent this year, battering New Zealand's largest export industry, with the market flooded by supply from Europe and the United States just as China slows its milk powder buying spree and Russian demand has fallen.

The forecast was 11 percent lower than a previous forecast for NZ$5.30/kgms, and analysts said the lower payout would cut farm income and raise concerns about debt servicing the highly indebted sector.

"We expect farmers to rein in spending, in particular on things like feed, maintenance and capital spending and the like, and we expect to see some flow through into spending in rural regions," ASB Bank rural economist Nathan Penny said.

He added that most farmers would be well-placed to weather the lower payout forecast given last year's bumper season. But he added that the latest forecast would knock more than NZ$6 billion from New Zealand's $180 billion agriculture-based economy.

Other analysts expect falling dairy prices will weaken the country's export earnings and lower trade.

The latest payout forecast takes the farmgate price further below the average cost of production around NZ$5.50/kgms. In response, signs are emerging that farmers are beginning to rein in production. ($1 = 1.3002 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Dan Grebler)