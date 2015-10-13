(Updates with further details, police quote)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON Oct 13 New Zealand police said on
Tuesday they had arrested a 60-year-old businessman suspected of
threatening to contaminate infant formula in New Zealand, the
world's largest dairy exporter, and charged the man with two
counts of criminal blackmail.
The man was charged in an Auckland court after an 11-month
investigation, police told reporters. Police and New Zealand's
agricultural industry have stressed that the country's dairy
products and infant formula are safe.
Letters sent to the national farmers' group and dairy giant
Fonterra last November, accompanied by packages of
infant formula laced with the pesticide 1080, demanded that the
use of the toxic pesticide be stopped by the end of March.
China is the biggest buyer of New Zealand dairy products,
and the head of a New Zealand exporters' group said in March
there had been a fall in Chinese demand after the threat to
infant formula, which is prized among China's middle class.
"We've done everything to ensure that the public weren't in
danger throughout our investigation. There was a huge testing,
regime," said Mike Bush, New Zealand police commissioner.
The testing of formula would continue as part of
manufacturers' food safety measures, he added.
Police said they believe the accused man acted alone but
they would continue to investigate the threat.
In 2013 New Zealand's dairy industry was hit by a
contamination scare when a botulism-causing bacteria was thought
to be found in one of Fonterra's products. The scare prompted a
recall of infant formula in China, but the discovery was later
found to be false.
Dairy products make up more than 7 percent of New Zealand's
gross domestic product and farmers have been struggling
financially with this year's plummet in global dairy prices.
The news of the arrest appeared to have unsettled the kiwi
dollar, which dipped to a session low of $0.6694,
having been as high as $0.6720 earlier on Tuesday.
