By Naomi Tajitsu
AUCKLAND, April 16 Internet tycoon Kim Dotcom
holds court while bathing in the pool of a sprawling New Zealand
mansion, fist bumping and chatting with some of the 700 guests
gathered to celebrate the political party he launched last month
to promote Internet freedom.
His latest ultra-encrypted file storage site, Mega, will
soon go public after a deal that values it at NZ$210 million
($180 million), and Baboom, an online streaming music service
designed to bypass record companies, is nearing its hard launch.
In Dotcom's alternate universe, he is fighting extradition
from his adopted country to the United States, where the hulking
40-year-old stands accused of massive copyright infringement
related to the Megaupload file sharing site he founded in 2005.
Last week, Hollywood studios filed their own lawsuit against
Megaupload and Dotcom, and a few days later four major music
labels followed their lead, cranking up pressure on the
father-of-five who faces an extradition hearing in July.
The parallel lives of the man born Kim Schmitz in West
Germany collided dramatically in January, 2012, when his $20
million rented country estate outside Auckland was raided by
dozens of New Zealand police in a dawn swoop carried out at the
request of the FBI.
Dotcom was cut out of a safe room in the mansion and locked
up, and millions of dollars of assets in property, cash, luxury
cars and art were seized. He has been released on bail with
access to some funds, while his movements are restricted.
His anger over the injustice he says he faced during and
after the dramatic raid, which was swiftly followed by the
closure of Megaupload, prompted him to set up a political
organisation called the Internet Party.
"The raid on my family with two helicopters and 72 cops with
machine guns, the illegal spying against my family, the unlawful
restraining orders - I felt it was a gross abuse of power," he
told Reuters, seated in a living room dotted with stained glass
windows inlaid with "M" for Mega.
"When you're in an environment like that ... you feel like
you want to do something about this injustice."
SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS
The launch of the Internet Party, whose policy platform will
be crowd sourced and whose leader will be selected in a process
reminiscent of an audition for TV talent show "The X Factor",
comes ahead of general elections in September.
Some political commentators have dismissed the party as
Dotcom's latest vanity project to goad New Zealand Prime
Minister John Key, whom he forced into an apology for illegal
surveillance by a government spy agency.
But a proposed tie-up with another fringe party could see it
influencing the parliamentary balance of power in New Zealand's
German-style proportional voting system.
Dotcom cannot contest a seat, because he is not a New
Zealand citizen, and his political career could be cut short if
the U.S. Department of Justice succeeds in extraditing him at a
July hearing that follows numerous delays.
That would rob New Zealand of one of its most colourful
characters.
Dotcom, whose large frame matches a larger-than-life
character, is cast variously as commercial visionary, digital
martyr, online freedom campaigner, swindler and thief.
Evidence of his days as a freewheeling adrenalin junkie hang
on the walls of his home, in portraits of Dotcom posing with
private jets and yachts, and petting a leopard.
Love him or hate him, people are interested in what he says,
at least in New Zealand, where he boasted the most Twitter
followers until he was dethroned by pop singer Lorde last year.
"It's not the cult of personality that's important," said
Anatoly Kern, an IT worker and Internet Party member attending
the party, where guests lounged poolside, wandered through the
estate's hedge maze and took "selfies" with a life-size giraffe
statue that overlooks the grounds.
"It's his ideas that are important ... The ideas he is
driving are much bigger than him. Yes he's a big guy, but the
ideas are even bigger."
CRITICS LINING UP
Not everyone is as sympathetic.
Sunday's pool party ended a week in which Dotcom was slapped
with separate civil suits from the U.S. film and music
industries, which say Megaupload rewarded users for uploading
pirated content and did not do enough to disable access to files
containing infringing material.
Dotcom concedes Megaupload offered monetary rewards for
extensively shared files, but says restrictions on the size of
uploaded files and steps to remove copyrighted material allowed
it legal protection.
The Motion Picture Association of America, the film industry
lobby group, says it believes copyright infringing activity also
occurred on Mega, launched last year, but Dotcom scoffed at the
prospect of another lawsuit from the MPAA.
"Let them look at Mega. There's nothing to see (because)
it's all encrypted. If they look at Mega, they have to look at
Dropbox, Box.net, and every other cloud storage business out
there," he said.
"This is a war about a technology and innovations they don't
like, and I'm being made an example (of)."
MPAA Senior Executive Vice President and Global General
Counsel Steven Fabrizio told Reuters there was an "enormous"
difference between file storage services which "might enable
some incidental infringement", and Megaupload, which was
designed "for the very purposes of facilitating massive
copyright infringement".
"He's a huckster, he's a fraud artist, he's a crook,"
Fabrizio said of Dotcom.
The U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment on the
ongoing case against Dotcom and Megaupload.
Set up in 2005, Megaupload accounted for around 4 percent of
total traffic on the Internet in its heyday as users stored and
shared files containing everything from wedding videos to
Hollywood films.
U.S. prosecutors charge that a significant amount of the
site's activity was driven by the latter, releasing evidence in
December that movies were downloaded from the site up to 500,000
times over a six-month period.
The FBI alleged Megaupload defrauded copyright holders of
$500 million and generated over $175 million in proceeds from
subscriptions and advertising - some $42 million for Dotcom
personally in 2010 alone.
"THEY WANT TO DESTROY ME"
If Dotcom ends up in the U.S. justice system, he believes he
will have an uphill battle to win over the public there.
"The biggest problem I'm going to have in the U.S. is that
almost 90 percent of the media is controlled by the same parties
that are suing me, that want to destroy me," he said.
"I think they are going to manipulate the media to make sure
that I will be portrayed as a villain, and as a criminal."
But he said that search engines and content-sharing sites
like Google and YouTube, which could be impacted by the outcome
of the case, were likely to support him.
"If I lose, (all file sharing sites) lose, and they all know
that," he said.
"In their dream world, once the Department of Justice is
done with me, they are going to go after Google, YouTube,
Dropbox and all these other sites."
($1 = 1.1514 New Zealand Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing
by Mike Collett-White)