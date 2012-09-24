WELLINGTON, Sept 24 New Zealand's Prime Minister
John Key has launched a inquiry into "unlawful" spying by
government agents leading to the arrest of Megaupload founder
Kim Dotcom, who is fighting extradition to the United States
where he faces charges of internet piracy and breaking copyright
laws.
The probe may deal another blow to the U.S. case after a New
Zealand court ruled in June that search warrants used in the
raid on Dotcom's home earlier this year, requested by the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation, were illegal.
Key has asked the government's Intelligence and Security
division to investigate "circumstances of unlawful interception
of communications of certain individuals by the Government
Communications Security Bureau", his office said in a statement
on Monday.
Key's spokesman would not comment on whether the "certain
individuals" referred to Dotcom, his three colleagues also
arrested and facing U.S. charges, or all of them.
"The Bureau had acquired communications in some instances
without statutory authority," Key's statement said.
New Zealand authorities arrested Dotcom and his colleagues
at his rented country estate near Auckland in January,
confiscating computers and hard drives, works of art, and cars.
The FBI accuses the flamboyant Dotcom, a 38-year-old German
national also known as Kim Schmitz, of leading a group that
netted $175 million since 2005 by copying and distributing
music, films and other copyrighted content without
authorisation.
"I welcome the inquiry by (Key) into unlawful acts by the
GCSB," Dotcom said on his Twitter account.
Dotcom maintains that the Megaupload site was no more than
an online storage facility, and has accused Hollywood of
lobbying the U.S. government to vilify him.
The raid and evidence seizure has already been ruled illegal
and a court has ruled that Dotcom should be allowed to see the
evidence on which the extradition hearing will be based.
U.S. authorities have appealed against that ruling, and a
decision is pending.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)