* NZ firms developing high-end drones for filmmakers
* Aerial photo firms seek to gain from looser U.S. drone
laws
* Drones much cheaper than helicopters to hire
* James Cameron backing NZ drone competition
By Naomi Tajitsu
RAGLAN, New Zealand, July 20 Deep in New
Zealand's dairying heartland, drone maker Aeronavics tests
aircraft designed to corner the fast-growing emerging market for
unmanned aerial vehicles in the film and television business.
The developer of drones used in the production of "Dr. Who"
and the "Twilight" films is one of a stable of New Zealand firms
that are using the country's reputation for innovation in the
film industry to stake out claims to what is expected to be a
drone boom in Hollywood.
The relaxation of U.S. rules for commercial drones late last
year has sparked a race to develop flying camera platforms that
- while priced upwards of $100,000 each - will still cost
significantly less to hire than the jibs, cranes and helicopters
studios currently use to capture swooping aerial shots.
Until now, cinematographers have bolted specialised add-ons
like cinema-quality cameras to off-the-shelf drones that cost a
few thousand dollars each. New Zealand's drone makers want to
change all that, with sophisticated, purpose-built aircraft.
"A lot of drone technology companies got their start in the
custom-build film and photography sector, and the New Zealand
film industry has a global reputation as leading technology
advances in film," said Chris Thomson, aviation manager at
government technology incubator Callaghan Innovation.
New Zealand's drone makers are building on home-grown
innovation including animation software used in the "Lord of the
Rings" and real-time motion capture technology that brought
facial expressions to life in "Avatar".
Backed by "Avatar" director James Cameron, the New Zealand
government is holding a competition for developers of drones for
the film industry, focusing on criteria such as flight
stability, noise reduction and weather-proofing. First prize is
NZ$50,000 ($32,625.00) and an expenses-paid trip to next year's
National Association of Broadcasters trade show in Las Vegas.
FLEDGLING INDUSTRY
Aerospace and defence consultants the Teal Group expects the
global drone industry to be worth $91 billion by 2024 compared
with $6.4 billion in 2014.
Due to tight U.S. drone regulations, drone use in feature
films until recently was limited to productions shot outside the
United States, such as the rooftop chase scene in 2012's "007
Skyfall" filmed in Istanbul.
But the industry received a major boost late last year when
Washington began to grant exemptions to the ban on commercial
drone use on a case-by-case basis. Of nearly 700 exemptions
issued by the Federal Aviation Authority by the start of July,
roughly half covered aerial photography.
Aeronavics was one of the first drone makers to receive
permission to fly.
The Raglan-based company plans to launch a series of
aircraft later this year specialising in capturing images for
cinema, broadcasting and live sporting events.
"Until now it's been about producing a drone and having
customers imagine how it can work for them. There hasn't been an
A-to-Z solution for different applications," Aeronavics
co-founder Linda Bulk said.
LIGHTS, DRONES, ACTION
While current drones cannot replicate the height and
stability of helicopter-mounted shots due to their limited
payload and flying times, their ability to fly low and
unobtrusively helps them capture close-up details and wide pans
without cranes or other expensive equipment.
Daily rates to rent a drone for shooting purposes range
between $10,000 and $15,000 per day, according to Los
Angeles-based drone production firm Aerial MOB, while helicopter
rentals can climb as high as $30,000 a day.
Queenstown-based Shotover Camera Systems' helicopter-mounted
camera systems have been used in "Furious 7", "Jurassic World"
and other blockbusters. Now it is also developing specialised
drones with a six-figure price tag to meet demand for more
nimble aerial camera platforms.
"A lot of people have been shooting with drones in the past
few years but not really in the very high-end space, so that's
where our business will operate," Shotover general manager Brad
Hurndell said.
($1 = 1.5326 New Zealand dollars)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)