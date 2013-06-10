WELLINGTON, June 10 New Zealand's main
agricultural export earnings are set to grow by as much as 7
percent a year over the next four years because of improving
market demand and a weaker currency, an official report said on
Monday.
Sustained growth in demand for dairy produce, and improving
demand for forest products and wine, will make up for drops in
meat and wool, and see primary sector export earnings hit
NZ$29.5 billion ($23.2 billion) in the year to June 2017, the
Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) said in its annual report.
"This outlook is based on maximising opportunities in Asian
markets, recovery from the global recession and an assumption of
a slightly lower New Zealand dollar against trading currencies,"
Jarred Mair, MPI's sector policy director, said in a statement.
The report forecasts a gradual 5 percent fall in the trade
weighted New Zealand dollar, and growth of about 7
percent over the next two years in emerging markets, notably
China, which is the biggest export market for New Zealand dairy,
meat and some forestry products.
However, agricultural growth in the coming year would feel
the lingering impact of the drought that affected key farming
regions this past summer. The MPI estimated the drought would
cost an estimated NZ$1.3 billion in the year to June 2013, and
that reduced livestock numbers and production would limit
earnings growth in 2014 to around 2 percent.
Longer term growth is driven by the dairy sector, which
accounts for more than a quarter of the country's total exports
and is expected to rise to NZ$17.7 billion by 2017 from NZ$12.9
billion this year.
Last month New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd
, the world's biggest dairy exporter, raised its
forecast for the coming season by more than 20 percent because
of strong global prices and demand.
The outlook for meat and wool was more subdued, with
production in the near term affected by farmers needing to
restock after the drought.
Forestry exports, including wood pulp, sawlogs and sawn
timber, are expected to rise more than 16 percent in value to
about NZ$5 billion over the forecast period as a rise in
production offset soft prices.
Wine exports are seen raising earnings by 25 percent to
NZ$1.7 billion by 2017, from a 15 percent rise in production.
($1=NZ$1.2755)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Tom Hogue)