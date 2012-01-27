WELLINGTON Jan 27 New Zealand's central bank now expects the rebuilding of earthquake-hit Christchurch will not get underway seriously until next year and this is reflected in rates being held at a record-low level, its governor said on Friday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand head Alan Bollard said the decision to keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 2.5 percent this week has factored in the ongoing aftershocks.

"We took account of the latest aftershocks and pushed out our assumption of the rebuild by a few months, with a gradual lift in activity over 2012," he said in a speech titled "A tale of two crisis" to a business group in Christchurch.

Bollard said reconstruction would be getting "underway in earnest in 2013".

Financial markets pricing has implied no rate increase over the next 12 months, with the next hike likely in the second half of 2013 because of the uncertain global outlook and also a possible delay in quake rebuilding.

He said wary the reconstruction could boost demand similar to the mid-2000s housing boom, with residential and non-residential investment lifting growth sharply.

"Spare capacity and labour will be absorbed rapidly, and inflation pressures will pick up from current low levels," Bollard said.

"We will need to keep monitoring this to judge whether the level of the OCR continues to be appropriate."

On Thursday, the RBNZ held its cash rate steady for a seventh straight review, as expected, citing a fragile global economy and modest domestic demand, making it "prudent to keep rates on hold".

That differed slightly from the bank's comments last month, when it said it was "prudent to keep the OCR on hold for now", prompting markets to read it as a signal that rates will stay low for longer.

A Reuters poll after the decision showed a majority of economists expect the RBNZ to begin tightening policy in the second half, while others expect rate hikes next year.

The cash rate is seen at 2.75 percent by the end of the year, compared with the previous poll two weeks earlier which saw the rate at 3 percent by the end of December.

Bollard also said New Zealand has been resilient to the shocks coming from the euro zone debt crisis, but could not expect to avoid the impact if it deteriorates.

He said local banks, which have been well funded and structured, would likely face higher lending costs and that could result in higher local retail rates.

"Monetary policy will need to take account of such pressures."

Overall, New Zealand's economy was resilient enough to absorb the shocks of the earthquake and the current global turmoil, Bollard said.

The full speech is available at the RBNZ's web site: www.rbnz.govt.nz

(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)