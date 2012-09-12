WELLINGTON, Sept 13 Forecasts for New Zealand's short-term rates will stay where they are for another year, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Allan Bollard said on Thursday.

His comment came after the central bank held its benchmark cash rate steady at 2.5 percent on Thursday, as expected because of an uncertain global outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.

For the text of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) latest statement click on. (Gyles Beckford)