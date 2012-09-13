WELLINGTON, Sept 13 The legislation governing
the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and its approach to monetary
policy still works, the outgoing Governor Allan Bollard said on
Thursday.
He told a parliamentary committee that the RBNZ was a
"flexible inflation targeter" and that its legislative framework
and policy targets agreement allowed it to consider various
factors when setting interest rates.
"It still works," Bollard told a lawmaker.
Earlier, Bollard had held the benchmark cash rate steady at
2.5 percent, as expected, because of an uncertain global
outlook, a modest domestic economy, and benign inflation.
(Gyles Beckford)