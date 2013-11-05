BRIEF-Bill Gross settles lawsuit against Pimco for $81 mln - CNBC
WELLINGTON Nov 6 The number of new cars registered in New Zealand rose 9.5 percent in October from the previous month, according to data from the New Zealand Transport Agency on Wednesday.
A total of 7,962 new cars were registered last month, 8.5 percent more than the same period last year.
Overall car registrations, new and used, rose 10.9 percent last month, with imports of used cars rising 12.2 percent. Total registrations were up 16.2 percent from a year ago.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 3.3 percent on the month, but were 32.3 percent higher than a year ago.
The top-selling marker of new cars registered for the month was Toyota with 2,063, followed by Holden, a unit of General Motors, and Ford.
MILAN, March 27 U.S. private equity fund Elliott has rescued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's deal to sell soccer club AC Milan, throwing a financing lifeline to Chinese investors who were struggling to complete the transaction.
BRUSSELS, March 27 A "small handful" of companies may have given misleading information when they sought approval for their mergers, Europe's competition commissioner said on Monday, putting the companies at risk of sanctions and fines should regulators find proof of wrongdoing.