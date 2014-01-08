WELLINGTON Jan 9 The number of new cars
registered in New Zealand fell 14.5 percent in December, data
showed on Thursday, suggesting that consumers have held back on
some big-ticket purchases even as overall retail spending rises.
A total of 6,371 new cars were registered last month
compared with 7,453 in November, marking the second straight
month of declines. Still, registrations were 4.4 percent higher
from the same period last year, according to the New Zealand
Transport Agency.
Total car registrations, new and used, fell 5.4 percent from
November, but were 20.3 percent higher than a year ago.
The number of new commercial vehicle registrations fell 16.3
percent on the month, but were 44.5 percent higher than a year
ago.
The top-selling maker of new cars registered for the month
was Toyota with 1,512, followed by Holden, a unit of
General Motors, and Ford.