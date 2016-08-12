(Updates to add detail, background)
WELLINGTON Aug 12 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said on Friday it was delaying the start of proposed
changes to property investment loan-to-value restrictions
nationwide by a month to Oct. 1, in response to feedback from
the banking sector.
The central bank proposed changes to existing mortgage
lending rules to limit the risks to financial stability from the
current boom in house prices.
"Banks have indicated through their submissions that more
time is required to enable them to meet the new restrictions
that apply to investor loans nationwide, given the pipeline of
loan pre-approvals made prior to our announcement in July,"
Deputy Governor Grant Spencer said in a statement.
New Zealand house prices have increased by around 50 percent
since 2010, driven by strong immigration, low mortgage interest
rates and sluggish housing supply. The central bank has long
signalled that this rise in house prices is a risk to financial
stability.
The central bank put in place temporary restrictions on high
loan-to-value ratio bank lending in October 2013 and tightened
those restrictions for investors in the largest city of Auckland
in November last year.
Under the proposed new restrictions no more than 5 percent
of bank lending to residential property investors across New
Zealand could be allocated to borrowers who had a deposit of
less than 40 percent of the property's value.
Also, no more than 10 percent of lending to owner-occupiers
across New Zealand could be extended to borrowers whose deposit
was less than 20 percent of the property's value.
Spencer noted that the consultation process closed on Aug.
10 and the central bank was still analyzing submissions. He said
further adjustments were possible.
