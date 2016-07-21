(Recasts, adds comment from economists, market reaction)
By Rebecca Howard
WELLINGTON, July 21 New Zealand's central bank
Thursday said further rate cuts are likely as it sets its sights
on the high New Zealand dollar and perilously low inflation.
"At this stage it seems likely that further monetary policy
easing will be required to ensure that future average inflation
settles near the middle of the target range," it said in an
economic update ahead of the August 11 rate decision.
The bank is mandated to keep inflation in a target range of
1 percent to 3 percent.
Annual inflation is currently running at 0.4 percent and has
been below the central bank's target band since the fourth
quarter of 2014.
New Zealand, like most of the Asian region is struggling
with tepid inflation or even deflation as too many goods chase
too little demand. But, unlike many central banks globally, New
Zealand has been reluctant to cut rates given an overheated
housing market.
Earlier this week, however, the central bank paved the way
for rate cuts by announcing new curbs on mortgage lending that
are geared toward dampening the housing market.
New Zealand house prices have increased by around 50 percent
since 2010, driven by strong immigration, low mortgage rates and
sluggish housing supply.
It noted Thursday that house price inflation "remains
excessive" but said the new macro-prudential tools are aimed at
mitigating any risk to financial stability.
On Thursday the central bank emphatically said the high New
Zealand dollar was hindering efforts to meet its inflation
target. "A decline in the exchange rate is needed."
Despite rising capacity pressures and some recent increases
in fuel prices, the stronger exchange rate implies that the
outlook for inflation has weakened since the June statement, it
added.
As a result "monetary policy will continue to be
accommodative," the central bank said.
The New Zealand dollar fell and was trading at
US$0.6964 as the market moved to fully price in an August rate
cut, versus an 82 percent chance of a cut before the
announcement.
"The RBNZ made very strong comments on the level of the
NZD," said ASB Bank Senior Economist Jane Turner.
"The RBNZ's statement reinforces our view that the RBNZ
will cut the OCR to 2.0 percent in August, then cut again to
1.75 percent in November. Before this statement, we had viewed
that there was a very high threshold for the RBNZ to cut to 1.75
percent," she said.
Kiwibank Senior Economist Zoe Wallis said she still expects
a 25 basis point rate cut in August but "we now expect them
(RBNZ) to have to cut by another 50 basis points to a terminal
rate of 1.50 percent."
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Eric Meijer)