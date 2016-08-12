WELLINGTON Aug 12 The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said on Friday it was deferring the start of proposed
changes to investor loan-to-value restrictions nationwide until
Oct. 1, based on feedback from the banking industry.
The new restrictions were due to be implemented Sep 1.
"Banks have indicated through their submissions that more
time is required to enable them to meet the new restrictions
that apply to investor loans nationwide, given the pipeline of
loan pre-approvals made prior to our announcement in July," said
Deputy Governor Grant Spencer in a release.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard; Editing by Richard Pullin)