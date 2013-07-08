WELLINGTON, July 8 New Zealand says it has
prevented a major stalling of the multi-million dollar meat
export trade with China for the second time in two months over
regulatory issues.
China issued new rules in late June requiring a change in
the certification of meat, catching New Zealand officials and
exporters by surprise and resulting in meat shipments being held
at Chinese ports.
"We have worked on a pragmatic solution to enable current
consignments to be cleared and trade to continue," New Zealand
food safety minister Nikki Kaye said in a statement.
One shipment was caught in the northern port of Dalian
because it did not have the proper documentation, but
arrangements have been made to cover shipments in transit, which
should have little or no delay.
New Zealand meat exports to China more than doubled to
NZ$670 million ($523 million) in the year to April.
In May, tens of thousands of tonnes of New Zealand meat
shipments were held at Chinese ports because of confusion over
export certificates, in what was called a technical issue.
The trade problems come at a time when Chinese authorities
are taking a tougher approach on food safety, amid reports that
meat described as beef, pork, or lamb was fake or tainted.
China is New Zealand's second biggest export market, and a
significant buyer of agricultural goods, especially dairy
produce, with the Fonterra Co-operative Ltd a major
supplier of milk powder, the source ingredient for infant
formula.
Chinese competition authorities are currently investigating
foreign makers of infant formula for possible price fixing and
anticompetitive activity.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Michael Perry)