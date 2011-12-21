WELLINGTON Dec 21 New Zealand farmer confidence eased in December but remained well supported on the prospect of global prices and demand for key export products staying strong, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Rabobank survey of around 450 farmers showed a net 21 percent of respondents believed the rural economy would improve over the next 12 months, compared with a net 25 percent optimism level in the October survey. In March, the survey had a net 45 percent optimism level, the highest level since August 2008.

Agriculture accounts for around half of New Zealand's NZ$47 billion ($36.2 billion) annual export earnings.

"Cautious optimism among the farming sector stems from relatively high commodity prices against a backdrop of global financial market turmoil," said Rabobank General Manager Ben Russell.

An improvement in weather and growing conditions had also helped to lift sentiment, while the softer New Zealand dollar has eased concerns about the currency's negative impact on earnings.

The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar has retreated more than 8 percent from its early August peak.

Sheep and beef farmers were the most optimistic of those surveyed on the back of a strong rebound in meat and wool prices, while confidence in the dairy sector, New Zealand's biggest export earner, was steady.

The survey showed farmers' investment intentions edging up to a net 25 percent planning to increase spending from a net 23 percent in the October survey.

($1=NZ$1.30)

