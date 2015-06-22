WELLINGTON, June 23 New Zealand farmers'
confidence slumped to its lowest level in nine years in the
second quarter as sharply lower dairy prices and the prospect of
little improvement in the near term weighed on sentiment, a
survey showed on Tuesday.
A Rabobank survey said a net 45 percent of respondents were
negative about the general outlook for the farming sector over
the next 12 months compared with a next 13 percent positive
level in the first quarter survey.
It was the lowest farmer confidence level since early 2006
in a country which earns more than half of its NZ$49 billion
($33.63 billion) annual export earnings from agricultural
produce.
"In recent months we have seen the weakness in dairy prices
contribute to sluggish growth in the New Zealand economy,
weighing on the dollar and increasing expectations of further
interest rate cuts," Rabobank New Zealand chief executive Bruce
Russell said.
Dairy farmer sentiment was deeply pessimistic in the second
quarter compared with being modestly positive in the first
quarter, when there had been a short-lived bounce in prices.
Global dairy prices have resumed falling and are now less
than half their level at the start of 2014 because of increased
supply and reduced demand, which has led dairy giant Fonterra to
slash its forecast payout to suppliers.
Sheep and beef producers' sentiment was flat after a short
drought in some regions.
A net 17 percent of respondents were pessimistic about
their own individual outlook against a net 14 percent optimism
level in previous quarter, which led to more farmers planning to
cut investment.
Other New Zealand business and consumer confidence surveys
have shown sentiment falling markedly on slowing domestic growth
and an uncertain global outlook.
($1 = 1.4571 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Eric Meijer)