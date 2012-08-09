WELLINGTON Aug 9 New Zealand farmers were more pessimistic in June as softer commodity prices and the uncertain global outlook weighed on sentiment, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Rabobank survey of around 450 farmers showed a net 25 percent of respondents believed the rural economy will worsen over the next 12 months, compared with a net 10 percent optimism level in the March survey.

It was the fourth consecutive quarterly fall in sentiment in the agriculture sector, which accounts for around half of New Zealand's NZ$48 billion ($39 billion) annual export earnings.

"Coming out of a season where the planets aligned in terms of climatic conditions and commodity prices, many are pragmatic in their outlook that these conditions are unlikely to be repeated," said Rabobank General Manager Ben Russell.

"Farmers have also seen commodity prices come back off their more recent highs, while the New Zealand dollar has remained very strong."

The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar has gained more than 5 percent so far this year.

Sheep and beef farmers were the most pessimistic of those surveyed on the back of a sharp pull back in meat prices, while confidence in the dairy sector, New Zealand's biggest export earner, eased in the face of risks of a further cut in the payout of NZ$5.50 a kilo of milk solids for the just started season.

"At current commodity prices and currency levels there remains considerable downside risk to this forecast payout," Russell said.

The survey showed farmers were more confident in their own individual prospects than the overall sector, and investment intentions remained solid with 89 percent planning to maintain or increase spending.

($1=NZ$1.23)

(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)