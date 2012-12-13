WELLINGTON Dec 14 New Zealand farmer sentiment
has lifted from a three-year low in the fourth quarter but
remains negative because of the global outlook, softer prices,
and a high currency, a survey showed on Friday.
The Rabobank survey of around 450 farmers showed a net 12
percent of respondents believed the rural economy will worsen
over the next 12 months, compared with a net 29 percent
pessimism level in the September survey.
It was the first lift in sentiment in the agriculture sector
this year. Farmers were also less pessimistic about their own
outlook.
"The survey results were not surprising given the ongoing
uncertainty in the global economy and the very high New Zealand
dollar were impacting farm gate prices," said Rabobank General
Manager Ben Russell.
Agriculture and associated processing accounts for around
half of New Zealand's NZ$205 billion gross domestic product and
half of its NZ$47 billion ($39.6 billion) annual export
earnings.
The survey showed farmers trimming their investment
intentions with 84 percent expecting to maintain or increase
spending from 89 percent in the last survey.
The trade-weighted New Zealand dollar has gained
around 8.5 percent so far this year, and is sitting at more than
five year highs.
Sheep and beef farmers remain the most pessimistic because
of soft price, while confidence in the dairy sector, New
Zealand's biggest export earner, turned positive for the first
time in a year.
Last week, Fonterra, the New Zealand-based top global dairy
exporter, raised has its forecast payout for the current season
by around 4 percent to NZ$5.90-NZ$6.00 kilo of milk solids,
because of a rise in global prices, which it expected to be
sustained.
Russell said dry weather and pasture conditions, which were
not yet drought, were also weighing on sentiment in some
regions.
($1=NZ$1.1870)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford)