WELLINGTON May 17 New Zealand consumer confidence rose to a three-year high in May, as households were more optimistic about the near term outlook for the economy, a survey showed on Friday.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 123.7 from 119.2 in April. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below indicates pessimism.

The bank said the survey showed confidence in the current state of the economy was at its highest since December 2007, and pointed to consumers ready to spend more.

It said the lift in sentiment seemed to be driven by strong house prices and an improvement in the jobs markets.

"Rising consumer confidence portends the shackles on restrained consumer spending being removed," the ANZ said in a commentary.

"Lifting business confidence had earlier signalled the economy was picking up, but now the baton has been passed to the consumer."

Consumers felt better off financially than a year earlier, and were also more confident about their own financial prospects in the year ahead.

The number thinking it was a good time to buy a major household item rose to 44 percent from 40 percent the previous month.

The ANZ's composite growth indicator, which combines its business and consumer sentiment surveys, suggested growth of around 3.5 percent by mid-year.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)