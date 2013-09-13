(Refiling to fix dateline, widens distribution)
WELLINGTON, Sept 13 New Zealand consumer
confidence drifted off a three-year high in September, but
remained solidly positive pointing to reasonable domestic
economic momentum, a survey showed on Friday.
The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index eased to 118.8
from 123 in August. It was the index's lowest reading since
March. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below indicates
pessimism.
The bank said the softening in sentiment was not all that
worrying.
"It's consistent with a more moderate - and more sustainable
- pace of consumer spending," chief economist Cameron Bagrie
said in a commentary.
He said higher interest rates and a move by the central bank
to limit low-deposit mortgage lending were possible factors in
sentiment easing.
The survey showed consumers felt worse off financially
compared with a year ago, and were less optimistic about the
economic outlook in the next 12 months, and also over the next
five years.
The number thinking it was a good time to buy a major
household item dipped to 36 percent from 41 percent the previous
month.
The ANZ's composite growth indicator, which combines its
business and consumer sentiment surveys, suggested growth of
about 3.8 percent by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Paul Tait)