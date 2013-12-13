WELLINGTON Dec 13 New Zealand consumer
confidence edged up to a near four year high in December, with a
strongly growing economy boosting sentiment and pointing to a
lift in spending, a survey showed on Friday.
The ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index rose to 129.4
from 128.4 in November. It was the highest reading since January
2010. A reading above 100 shows optimism, while below indicates
pessimism.
The ANZ's composite growth indicator, which combines its
business and consumer sentiment surveys, suggested growth of
close to about 5 percent by early next year.
"That looks a stretch to us but it's nonetheless telling us
something about the economic expansion we're in: it has real
legs and further to run," said ANZ chief economist Cameron
Bagrie.
The survey showed consumers still strongly feeling better
off financially compared with a year ago, and more optimistic
about the economic outlook in the next 12 months, and also over
the next five years.
The number thinking it was a good time to buy a major
household item jumped to a four month-high of 39 percent from 33
percent the previous month.
Expectations of consumer price inflation also rose, with
prices seen rising 3.8 percent over the next two years from 3.2
percent in the previous survey.
