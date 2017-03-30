WELLINGTON, March 31 New Zealand employee confidence dipped in the first three months of 2017, dipping from an eight-year high in the previous quarter as workers worried about job security, a survey showed on Friday.

The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index fell to 109.9 in the three months to March from 112.7 in the previous quarter.

A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than pessimists.

"Workers have reported that they are feeling a bit less confident about their job security," said Satish Ranchhod, a senior economist at Westpac. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)