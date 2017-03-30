WELLINGTON, March 31 New Zealand employee
confidence dipped in the first three months of 2017, dipping
from an eight-year high in the previous quarter as workers
worried about job security, a survey showed on Friday.
The Westpac-McDermott Miller employee confidence index fell
to 109.9 in the three months to March from 112.7 in the previous
quarter.
A reading above 100 indicates more optimists than
pessimists.
"Workers have reported that they are feeling a bit less
confident about their job security," said Satish Ranchhod, a
senior economist at Westpac.
