July 4, 2017 / 10:15 PM / in 19 hours

ANZ job ads rise 1.3 percent in June - ANZ survey

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Job advertisements in New Zealand showed a 1.3 percent rise in June from the previous month, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Wednesday.

On an annual basis job ads rose 14.1 percent on a year ago, with broad-based gains.

"The strong labour market remains a national phenomenon, with all the less-urbanised regions still experiencing stronger annual job ad growth than any of the three main centres," said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist at ANZ Bank. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

