BRIEF-LGI Homes enters into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
WELLINGTON May 4 Job advertisements in New Zealand posted their strongest monthly growth in five months in April, up 2.8 percent, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.
Job ads were 18.2 percent higher on an annual basis with construction and services leading demand for labour, according to ANZ.
"The ongoing high level of job ads indicates a strong labour market," said ANZ economist Sharon Zollner.
New Zealand's unemployment rate dropped to near eight-year lows in the first quarter, while its employment rate was the second highest in the developed world, data released this week showed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.