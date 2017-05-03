WELLINGTON May 4 Job advertisements in New Zealand posted their strongest monthly growth in five months in April, up 2.8 percent, a survey by ANZ Bank showed on Thursday.

Job ads were 18.2 percent higher on an annual basis with construction and services leading demand for labour, according to ANZ.

"The ongoing high level of job ads indicates a strong labour market," said ANZ economist Sharon Zollner.

New Zealand's unemployment rate dropped to near eight-year lows in the first quarter, while its employment rate was the second highest in the developed world, data released this week showed. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)