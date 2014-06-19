WELLINGTON, June 20 Job advertisements in New Zealand fell in May for the first time in five months, suggesting slower growth for the labour market, an ANZ Bank monthly survey showed on Friday. The 5.2-percent drop was the biggest monthly fall since late 2010, but modest employment growth was still expected in the strong economy, which grew 3.8 percent in the year to March. "We expect the unemployment rate to gradually tick down towards 5.5 percent by the end of 2014," ANZ senior economist Sharon Zoellner said in a commentary. "Combined with moderately higher wage increases, this should provide an essential foundation to household income growth." New Zealand's unemployment rate was measured at 6.0 percent in the first quarter. --------------------------------------------------------------- (NOTE: Monthly figures are seasonally adjusted, annual figures are actual; all figures in pct:) Current Pvs month Annual Total Job Ads -5.2 +2.1 (+2.6) +10.8 Newspaper Ads -2.0 +0.6 (+0.7) -7.7 Internet Ads -5.6 +2.3 (+2.9) +14.0 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Gyles Beckford)