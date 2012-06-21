WELLINGTON, June 21 New Zealand's economy has
underlying strength but is likely to remain uneven for a while,
the Finance Minister said on Thursday.
Earlier, official data showed gross domestic product rose
1.1 percent, its fastest rate in five years, in the first
quarter.
Economists had expected a rise of 0.5 percent.
"Today's numbers confirm moderate underlying strength in the
economy, despite the uncertain international mood and
difficulties in Europe in particular," Bill English said in a
statement.
"We are likely to see fluctuations in growth from quarter to
quarter, as households and businesses get used to building their
incomes around higher savings and earnings, rather than
consumption and debt," he said.
The New Zealand dollar surged half a cent on the
data, although analysts have said they still see the central
bank holding rates until early next year.
(Gyles Beckford)