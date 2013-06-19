(Adds economist comment, context, updates market prices)

* NZ growth +0.3 pct from 1.5 pct in Q4

* Economy driven by quake rebuilding, but agriculture drags

* Interest rates seen on hold this year

* Kiwi dollar slides, debt futures trim losses

WELLINGTON, June 20 New Zealand economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter as drought hit the key dairy sector, partly offsetting the boost from the earthquake rebuild-driven construction sector and backing views interest rates will stay at record lows for most of this year.

Gross domestic product rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in the quarter, powered by construction activity, business services, and mining, which offset a fall in agriculture production, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Thursday.

The outcome compared with the 0.5 percent forecast of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the 0.6 percent pick in a Reuters poll. Growth had bolted at its fastest pace in three years at 1.5 percent in the previous quarter.

The data confirmed the $170 billion economy is settling into a period of solid growth, but at a pace that will allow the central bank to hold rates to the end of the year.

"The standout is construction as the Canterbury rebuilding gathers pace. But otherwise consumption is pretty soft, though that is coming off a very strong Q4," said Michael Turner, strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Sydney.

He expects growth to come in at 2.5 percent to 2.75 percent for this year and next.

"It seems the RBNZ reckons the economy can't sustain growth above 2.5 percent without generating inflation, so that sort of outlook fits in with our call for a first rate hike in Q1 of next year," Turner said.

A Reuters poll of 16 economists last week had 12 expecting a hike early in 2014, and four between September and December this year.

Faced with subdued inflation, a mixed growth outlook, and a still high exchange rate, the RBNZ said last week it expects to hold rates at a record low 2.5 percent for the rest of the year.

The New Zealand dollar fell to a session low of $0.7842 from around $0.7885 beforehand. Prices on interest rate futures <0#NBB:> rose around two ticks at the short end, trimming earlier losses although they remained down on the day.

In the March quarter, growth was mixed with seven of 16 industries gaining, seven falling, and two unchanged.

Building work forged ahead with the rebuilding of earthquake-damaged Christchurch city, with the sector growing at its fastest pace in more than two years.

That also triggered a strong lift in consulting and professional services from engineers and architects, which rose 3.9 percent.

However, the drought which hit key farming regions from November through to March saw agricultural output fall 4.8 percent, on lower dairy production.

The central bank estimated the drought in key farming regions is expected to dent growth by around 0.5 percentage points in the first half of the year.

Household spending, which accounts for around 60 percent of GDP, grew 0.4 percent last quarter, but government spending eased 0.2 percent, remaining a constraint on growth as it keeps a tight leash on its finances to return to budget surplus by 2014/15. (Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)