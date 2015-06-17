(Adds comment, market reaction, detail)
By Gyles Beckford
WELLINGTON, June 18 New Zealand's economy slowed
markedly in the first quarter as drought hit farming and low
prices hit oil production and exploration, offsetting strong
domestic activity and leaving the central bank with room to cut
rates further if needed.
The economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in the
quarter, the lowest quarterly rate in two years, according to
Statistics New Zealand, against economists' and the central bank
forecast of 0.6 percent.
The annual growth rate eased to 2.6 percent from the
previous quarter's seven-year high of 3.5 percent. Economists
had expected 3.0 percent.
The data showed consumer spending, record numbers of
tourists, and a stronger housing market underpinning growth at a
time when commodity prices have tumbled and drought has hit
farm production in some regions.
The softness in the data was seen allowing the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand's (RBNZ) the leeway to follow up last week's cut
in its official cash rate (OCR) with another in coming months.
"It seals the case for a July OCR cut and really raises the
question about whether there may be further cuts beyond July,"
Westpac chief economist Dominick Stephens said.
The New Zealand dollar fell around half a U.S. cent
to $0.6905 after the data, as investors priced in a bigger risk
of a rate cut next month.
Economists expect one further 25 basis point rate cut to 3
percent from the RBNZ, with opinion divided between July and
September.
Financial market pricing puts a 52 percent chance of a rate
cut next month, with 39 basis points of cuts seen over the next
12 months.
The RBNZ had been the standout among developed economies
having raised rates by 100 basis points last year and then
staying on hold while others were cutting in the face of
weakening outlooks and low inflation.
But prices for key dairy exports have halved over the past
year and a lower payout to farmers this season might knock a
NZ$7 billion hole in the economy.
Growth is expected to average around 3 percent for the next
couple of years but inflation, which was just 0.1 percent for
the year to March, is not seen returning to the RBNZ's target
point of 2 percent until the end of next year.
In the latest data, activity was supported by retail trade
and accommodation, up 2.4 percent on strong tourist spending,
while business services rose 2.1 percent, and strong
construction. The service sector makes up about 70 percent of
the economy.
The primary sector of farming, forestry and mining, fell 2.9
percent overall, driven by a 7.8 percent decrease in oil and gas
exploration and production on lower prices, while agriculture
production fell 1.4 percent because of drought in some regions.
On an expenditure basis the economy grew 0.1 percent on the
previous quarter.
