WELLINGTON, Dec 16 Non-residents held 60.6 percent of New Zealand government securities in November, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- Nov Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 60.6 pct 61.0 pct 64.1 pct NZ govt bonds: 63.6 pct 63.9 pct 67.9 pct NZ govt T-bills 6.5 pct 7.7 pct 9.0 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- The full data is available by clicking on (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)